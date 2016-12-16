Police warning after spate of Seaford burglaries

Police in Seaford are reminding residents to take home security precautions after four houses in the town were burgled on the same day.

On Thursday (December 15) four addresses in the same area of the town were targeted by thieves using very similar methods of entry, according to Police.

The crimes, in Kingsmead Way, Beacon Drive, Buckle Rise and Marine Parade, are also believed to be linked as they all happened during the late afternoon and early evening, and because jewellery and cash were stolen, whilst expensive electrical equipment – such as laptops, and wrapped Christmas presents – were left untouched.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area during the late afternoon that day, and who may have witnessed individuals or people acting strangely, or any vehicles that looked out of place for whatever reason.

Chief Inspector Rob Leet, Lewes District Commander, said, “The dark afternoons currently make it easy for potential burglars to spot when nobody is home, so we urge people to take extra precautions to supplement their home security; steps like setting up timers on lights to come on after dark, closing curtains to create doubt about someone being in, or leaving a radio on.

The police want to remind the public to be as vigilant as possible and if they do see anything suspicious in their neighbourhood, something that looks out of place or any unfamiliar vehicles scouting about, to call us and report it.”

To give the police information about any of these burglaries, report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/quoting serial 1470 of 15/12.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers.org).

If you see any suspicious activity taking place, dial 999.