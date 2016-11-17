Brighton Mainline 2 report has ‘sat on desk for too long’

A report into the possibility of a second Brighton Mainline has ‘sat on the desk for too long’, according to the Government’s Transport Secretary.

Chris Grayling was asked about his policy on improving rail infrastructure in Sussex in the House of Commons this morning (Thursday November 17) by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

A second Brighton Mainline, also known as BML2 running between the city and London through Uckfield has been promoted as a way of increasing rail capacity in the South East.

Ms Caulfield said: “I welcome the current investment in the infrastructure that is currently causing 50 per cent of delays, but does he not agree with me in the long term a second rail mainline between Sussex and London is needed to increase rail capacity in the South East and improve journey times for my constituents?”

Mr Grayling responded: “First of all I’m well aware of the degree of campaigning that’s been behind the Brighton Mainline 2 concept. It’s something that my honourable friend the rail minister and I are discussing, I’m aware we have a report that’s sat on the desk for much too long, and I intend to make sure it does not sit on the desk for very much longer.”

