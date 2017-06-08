Could Labour take Brighton Kemptown from Tories

If the BBC’s exit poll is correct Labour could take Brighton Kemptown from the Tories.

Conservative incumbent Simon Kirby is defending the smallest majority in Sussex, just 690 votes ahead of the second place Labour challenger.

If the BBC’s figures are to be believed Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle would unseat Mr Kirby and be returned to Parliament.

If the exit poll is true the Conservatives would be 12 seats short of an overall majority, on 314, with 266 for Labour, 34 for the SNP, and 14 for the Lib Dems.