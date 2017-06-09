Search

RESULT: Tory Maria Caulfield holds Lewes

Maria Caulfield has been re-elected in Lewes

Maria Caulfield has been re-elected in Lewes

0
Have your say

Conservative Maria Caulfield has held on to her Lewes seat, fighting off a Lib Dem challenge.

She unseated long-time Lib Dem MP Norman Baker back in 2015 and was defending a slender majority of 1,083 votes.

She successfully fought off a strong challenge by Kelly-Marie Blundell and has been returned to Parliament.

Results: Kelly-Marie Blundell, Lib Dem 21,312 votes

Maria Caulfield, Conservative 26,820 votes

Daniel Chapman, Labour 6,060 votes.

Ms Blundell wrote afterwards on Facebook: “I want to thank the 21,000 odd people who voted for me and showed a solid Lib Dem vote in #lewes - thank you to everyone who helped and supported me.”

Reaction to follow.