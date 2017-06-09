RESULT: Tory Maria Caulfield holds Lewes

Conservative Maria Caulfield has held on to her Lewes seat, fighting off a Lib Dem challenge.
She unseated long-time Lib Dem MP Norman Baker back in 2015 and was defending a slender majority of 1,083 votes.
She successfully fought off a strong challenge by Kelly-Marie Blundell and has been returned to Parliament.
Results: Kelly-Marie Blundell, Lib Dem 21,312 votes
Maria Caulfield, Conservative 26,820 votes
Daniel Chapman, Labour 6,060 votes.
Ms Blundell wrote afterwards on Facebook: “I want to thank the 21,000 odd people who voted for me and showed a solid Lib Dem vote in #lewes - thank you to everyone who helped and supported me.”
Reaction to follow.