Second Brighton mainline campaigners to meet transport secretary

Campaigners pressing for a second Brighton mainline are due to meet Transport Secretary Chris Grayling today (Monday January 30).

As a way of easing rail congestion between the coastal city and London, the BML2 consortium has been lobbying the Government to re-open the line through Uckfield to increase capacity.

The scheme would see 20km of new railway between Falmer, Lewes and Uckfield, 38km of restored rail line between Uckfield and Hever, and 25km of tunnelled railway linking the whole line to Canary Wharf and Stratford International, representing an investment of more than £6 billion in the South East.

Both Lewes MP Maria Caulfield and Simon Kirby, MP for Brighton Kemptown, are due to attend.

Ms Caulfield said: “I am grateful to the transport secretary for taking the time to meet with us. This is an excellent opportunity to make sure we put our case across and show just how much BML2 is needed for the South East.”

“The railways have been my top priority for many months and this is just another step to ensuring that my constituents have a rail service that works for them.”

Mr Kirby added: “I met with members of the BML2 Project Group last year and was pleased to arrange this meeting with the Transport Secretary. I believe that this project could be a long-term solution to resolving some of the problems on the existing line.”

