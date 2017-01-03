Talks to avert next week’s Southern strike

Talks aimed at ending a dispute between Southern train drivers and management have ended for the day without a deal in place.

Train drivers union ASLEF has told its members not to work any overtime and held three days of strikes in mid-December, leading to the complete shutdown of the Southern network, with a week-long walkout planned to start next Monday (January 9).

The dispute is over rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway’s proposals to introduce driver-only operation on Southern services, meaning that drivers would be responsible for opening and closing train doors rather than conductors.

Both ASLEF and the RMT union, whose members are due to be made on-board supervisors, have objected to the changes on safety grounds.

In a bid to avert next week’s strikes both GTR and ASLEF met at talks hosted by mediation service ACAS.

A spokesman for ACAS said: “Talks took place at Acas today between ASLEF and Southern. No agreement was reached. The parties have indicated that they remain available for further talks.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.