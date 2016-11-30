Poll: Should our money be vegetarian friendly?

New plastic five pound notes should not be made using animal derived products, Sussex MP Henry Smith has suggested.

Currently the new notes are made with animal fat in the form of tallow rather than an alternative vegetable based product.

An online petition to stop this has gained more than 96,000 signatures.

Crawley MP Henry Smith, who is a vegetarian and chairman of the all party parliamentary group on animal welfare, has backed the calls.

Speaking to the BBC this afternoon, he said: “I love the new fiver, I think it’s got extra security and anti-fraud measures.

“It looks fantastic with the House of Parliament and Sir Winston Churchill on it.

Henry Smith, Member of Parliament for Crawley. Picture by Steve Robards

“But I think it’s a shame that there are animal derived products that are being used to make it and there are alternative-vegetable based products that could be used in the polymer for the new notes, and I hope that future batches and the batches of the ten and twenty pound notes that are going over to polymer next year will use vegetable-based sources and not animal based sources.”

He was then asked: “Nobody is suggesting you eat the five pound note, just spend it?”

Mr Smith replied: “It’s still consumption of a meat product and where that can be reduced where it does not represent any additional cost then I think it should be introduced so I’m not calling for the recall of all those fivers that have gone out.

“People are perfectly welcome to send them out to me if they like, but what I do think is in future polymer money in this country, which I do welcome, just should use vegetable-based products.”

To view the petition click here

