Pool announces autumn season

Swimmers may be able to take a dip at one popular Lewes venue for longer this year.

Pells Pool has announced that it hopes to run an autumn season from September 11 to October 15 due to sustained interest.

The Brook Street venue, the oldest outdoor freshwater pool in the country, opened for 2017 on May 13 and was due to hold its last swim of the year on September 10.

To open until mid-October, the pool team needs to sell 50 season tickets to cover costs and guarantee opening times.

Pool manager Phil Ransley said: “The growth in the use of the pool for fitness – with people doing dozens and dozens of lengths in training for triathlons and open water distance swims has been amazing.

“And it’s not just fitness training – many people come along during the day and especially towards the end of day to unwind and swim lengths with friends.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer this new autumn season for everyone to enjoy.”

According to the pool team, the planned autumn season will be the venue’s first in living memory – opening the pool beyond the first week of September usually depends on the weather and previous seasons have only been extended by a week, or two at most.

