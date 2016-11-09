Poppy Appeal box stolen from Polegate shop

A Poppy Appeal donation box has been stolen from a shop in Polegate.

The box was taken from Procter pharmacy on the High Street this morning (Wednesday, November 9).

Chairman of Polegate Royal British Legion Spencer Kemward said, “I can’t believe it. I’m appealing for anyone with information to get in contact with the police.

“Volunteers have been quite upset by this.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.