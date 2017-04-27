Posters go under the hammer

Film buffs and collectors had the opportunity to bid for mementoes at the weekend.

More than 200 promotional posters went under the hammer at Hailsham Old Pavilion Society’s auction on Saturday (April 22).

Hailsham Old Pavilion Society auction. Photograph: Jon Rigby

The two-hour event, in the auditorium of The Pavilion, on George Street, raised £1,050 towards the venue’s upkeep and refurbishment.

HOPS members took over holding the event in 2012 and according to the society the sum is double the figure the event normally raises.

Paul Nunney, manager of the independent cinema and live events venue, was in charge of the gavel and started the bidding for most items at £1.

Posters for a range of films were on offer, such as Harry Potter, Superman and Fantasia.

