Priory School students celebrate GCSE success

Students at Priory School in Lewes are celebrating their academic success after receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Pupils achieved higher results than previous years after 73 per cent of its students achieving high grades in both English and maths.

Smiles all round at Priory School

The school says its pupils also achieved strong results in a number of other subjects including; science, languages, art, photography, classical civilisation and textiles.

Headteacher Tony Smith said: “Congratulations to our students on an excellent set of examination results and the outstanding progress made. These are the result of sheer hard work and commitment. The GCSE examinations have become even more challenging and I am proud of the way our students have risen to the challenge.

"I am grateful for the dedication of our excellent staff and the support from parents without which these impressive grades would not be possible. I wish everyone the best of luck for their next stage of life whether that is college, apprenticeship or work with training.”

