Priory students donate to foodbank

As part of on-going community support awareness students from Priory School, Lewes brought in food to go a local food bank.

Amanda Burgess Community Liaison and Income Generating Manager at the school says students efforts resulted in two trestle tables being covered in food which were collected and taken to the Phoenix Centre from where the items will be distributed. “We aim to do more regular collections and will work with the food banks next year to provide little Christmas boxes with festive food,” she said.

“Huge thanks to everyone who sent in items for our collection towards the Lewes foodbank. The items were very gratefully received and will be distributed to members of our local community from the Phoenix Centre foodbank.”