Protect our winter wildlife

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) is calling on people to help wild animals and birds as it launches its Winter Warmer Appeal.

Trevor Weeks, from the charity, said: “Every Autumn and Winter thousands of wild animals and birds up and down the country struggle as the temperature drops and winter sets in.

“Hedgehogs abandon their last litter of young to go off and hibernate.

“Parent birds start concentrating on building up fat reserves to survive the winter and stop helping their young.

“Some young animals and birds out in the wide world for the first time struggle to cope.

“The low sun causes birds to crash into windows. As the nights draw in birds of prey, foxes, heron and badgers hunting and foraging for food on grass verges come into conflict with our busy roads users too.

“Right across the autumn, winter and festive period East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service will be on duty responding to as many emergency calls as possible 24 hour a day 7 days a week.

“Our staff and volunteers will be working hard every single day come rain, shine, wind or snow looking after our wildlife casualties. By October 1 WRAS had already dealt with at least 323 more casualties than the same time 2016 which is 14% raise, with the total number of casualties for 2017 already over 2650 by 20th October.

“It doesn’t take much to make a big difference to those creatures which have no owners to look after them, or help them when unwell.

“Support from the public is what keeps our ambulances on the road and our Casualty Centre operational. Those who make a one off donation or take out a standing order donation with us are life savers and make a huge impact on what we do.

“There are too few organisations and individuals undertake wildlife rescue work across the country so it is vital that people support charities like ours or our wildlife will be left to a very grim fate.”

Steps people can take to protect wildlife include providing shelter, such as hedgehog and nesting boxes, ensuring there is fresh water for wildlife to drink and feeding wildlife during harsh weather, though being careful not to overfeed

More information and advice is available at www.wildlifeambulance.org/donate/winter-warmer-appeal.