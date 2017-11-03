Question mark over future of historic pub

The abrupt closure of an historic pub has shocked the people of Lewes.

Now a question mark hangs over the future of The Lamb, in Fisher Street. It is unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent.

Calls to the venue went unanswered this week and the windows and doors have been boarded up.

It is a tenanted pub and the brewery which owns the building is seeking a new operator to run it.

The development has led to a last minute change of headquarters for Waterloo Bonfire Society ahead of Bonfire Night tomorrow (Saturday).

A spokesperson for the society said: “Due to the decision by the current operators to temporarily close The Lamb in Fisher Street, Waterloo Bonfire Society have moved their headquarters to The Royal Oak in Station Street for this year’s Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

“Dave and Trudy have warmly welcomed the society and are already displaying the Waterloo banners inside and outside the pub.”

The Royal Oak will host Waterloo’s badge night today (Friday) and firesite tickets and programmes are available to be purchased at the pub.

Brewery Greene King said The Lamb, which boasts two bars and a sheltered beer terrace, is popular for live music and cask ales.

The old building is reputed to have sheltered refugees escaping the French Revolution in the 18th century.

A spokesperson from Greene King said: “We are currently advertising for a new operator at The Lamb in Lewes. However, responsibility for the pub at this stage still lies with the current operator. Anyone interested in running the pub should call 01284 714 497.”