RAIL ALERT: Animals on line cause disruption at Uckfield

The railway line between Uckfield and Oxted has been blocked after an animal was hit by a train earlier today (November 19).

Southern Rail said services between the two stations were unable to run due to the incident and ‘specialist teams’ have been sent to remove the animal from the line.

Disruption is expected to continue until 7pm.

Bus services have been put on for those affected and are expected to arrive and depart from the stations between 5.30pm and 6pm, Southern said.

The services are as follows:

- Two Buses will run to Uckfield

- Two Buses will run to Oxted

- One Bus will run to Ashurst

