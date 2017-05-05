RAIL ALERT: Delays as ‘metal bin’ blocks tracks

Two platforms are currently out of use at a railway station due to a ‘metal bin’ on the line.

Southern Rail said lines had been blocked between platforms two and three at Haywards Heath station.

Trains are being forced to run at a reduced speed due to the obstruction and services travelling through the area have been delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is set to last until 2pm.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: “We are working to get the metal bin off the track as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank you for your patience while we resolve this issue.”

