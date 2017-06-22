Raymond Briggs ‘flabbergasted’ after receiving CBE honour from the Queen

East Sussex-based Raymond Briggs said he was ‘flabbergasted’ to have been honoured as a CBE for his services to literature.

The illustrator, author and graphic novelist perhaps best known for The Snowman spoke of his surprise after discovering he had been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

He said: “I was flabbergasted. I thought it was a joke, I got an envelope with Her Majesty’s Service on it and ‘urgent’.

“And I thought ‘crikey, what’s this!’, I thought I was being called to the army or a friend doing an elaborate joke. And then I realised it was not a joke, far from it.

“It is a tremendous honour. Quite extraordinary.”

Mr Briggs modestly told our reporter he didn’t think he had done any service.

The 83-year-old has been applauded for his distinctive style in works including Father Christmas, The Man, and Ethel & Ernest.

Earlier this year he received the prestigious BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his body of work as an outstanding contribution to children’s literature.

The cartoonist said he still draws all the time, although not as much as he used to.

When asked whether he could give advice to any budding illustrators or writers, he said: “I wouldn’t presume to give anyone advice, it’s so different to when I started out now.”

Mr Briggs, who has lived in Westmeston for around 40 years, said: “It’s a wonderful area, right in the middle of the beautiful countryside, right at the foot of the Downs.”