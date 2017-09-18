Reader’s concern at lack of warning for tourists close to cliff edge

A horrified reader has sent in his photographs of a group of people he believed to be tourists sitting at the very edge of Birling Gap.

Brian Durrant was concerned no one had informed the group about the dangers in spite of numerous recent warnings from the coastguard about the instability of the cliffs.

Many people continue to walk near the edge at Birling Gap despite recent cliff-falls

Mr Durrant said: “I was amazed there didn’t appear to be anyone telling these youngsters to keep away from the edge.

“There was a National Trust stall near the hotel but I guess they are not allowed to tell people to move away.”

Council chiefs recently rejected a proposal to introduce multi-lingual warning signs to protect visitors to the world-famous stretch of coastline.