Reassurance for children after Manchester attack

The BBC has published advice for children who have been upset or frightened by the Manchester attack.

The broadcaster’s Newsround section, which is aimed at younger viewers, has been running sensitively worded reports about the attack, that saw 22 people killed and dozens injured.

In an article headlined ‘Advice if you’re upset by the news’, children were told: “The most important thing to remember is that it’s perfectly normal to feel upset when something like this happens. Talk to someone you trust like a parent or a teacher.”

Reminding youngsters such incidents were rare, the report added: “Don’t forget - terrible things are on the news because they are rare and do not happen very often.

“Although people are spending a lot of time talking about it, it is still very unlikely that events like this will affect you or your family.

“The most important thing is that if you are feeling upset, don’t keep what’s troubling you about the news to yourself.

“Talking to an adult about what in the news is worrying you can help you to understand what is upsetting you, and help those feelings of sadness, anger or confusion to go away.”

