Refused Seaford phone mast goes to appeal

A phone company is appealing after its application to build a 41-foot telephone mast next to the Buckle Bypass in Seaford was refused by Lewes District Council.

The original application by Telefonica UK Ltd and Vodaphone, to build a 12.5m telecommunications mast with three antenna and two equipment cabinets, was refused by the council in November 2016.

Telefonica UK Ltd has since lodged an appeal, which will be decided on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties involved and a site visit by an inspector.

If this mast development appeal affects you in anyway you should seek advice from Mrs Amanda Haslett at Lewes District Council on 01273 471600. Closing date to send comments to the Planning Inspectorate is June 26.