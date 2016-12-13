Reminder of last post dates for Christmas cards

Royal Mail has introduced a special postmark to remind people of the last posting dates for the Christmas cards.

The launch of the postmark marks just eight days until the last posting date for First Class mail – Wednesday December 21.

Royal Mail has been planning its festive operations since April and is preparing to handle millions of items a day in the run up to the big day.

As Christmas Day fast approaches, the postmark acts as another reminder for consumers to put their presents and cards in the post in enough time for them to arrive before the big day.

For those items being sent to Europe recommended posting dates for International Standard are:

The recommended last posting dates for UK Christmas delivery are:

- Second Class – Tuesday 20 December

- First Class - Wednesday 21 December

- Special Delivery – Thursday 22 December

- Special Delivery Guaranteed – Friday 23 December

The special postmark started to be applied to UK stamped mail yesterday (Monday 13 December). It says ‘It’s Christmas time! Last posting dates, First class: 21 December, Second class: 20 December’.

A spokesman for Royal Mail, said: “We don’t want there to be any disappointed faces on Christmas morning so we are urging consumers to remember the last posting dates and get their presents and cards in the post early.”