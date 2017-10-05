Replica of Bayeux Tapestry’s Pevensey scene given to museum

A replica of the Pevensey landing scene from the Bayeux Tapestry has been given as a gift to the town’s Court House Museum.

The scene, which is a hand-embroidered replica made from materials sourced in the town of Bayeux, was given to the museum by Peter G Crane, whose late mother sewed the design.

The replica shows the Pevensey landing scene from the Bayeux Tapestry

“It was a completely unexpected gift,” said the museum’s curator, Peter Harrison. “The name Pevensey is embroidered above William the Conqueror’s ship.”

Mr Harrison said the tapestry, made by ex-embroiderer Mabel Nellie Crane who lived in Devon, now hangs on one wall while a painting of the French invader’s victory gathering hangs on the other.

The painting of William the Conqueror’s victory gathering, which took place at Pevensey in March 1067, is by Lewes-based artist Andy Gammon.

Mr Harrison, who has been curator at the museum for seven years, said he didn’t believe the victory gathering scene had ever been created as a picture before.

The new painting by Andy Gammon shows William the Conqueror's victory gathering at Pevensey in 1067

“We now have the two most important scenes in Pevensey’s history permanently commemorated in the museum,” Mr Harrison, of Ascham Place in Meads, Eastbourne, said.

The Bayeux Tapestry replica scene, depicting William the Conqueror landing at Pevensey on September 28, 1066, was gifted to the museum in May and will hang there permanently, according to Mr Harrison.

The curator said donor Mr Crane had felt the Pevensey Court House was the perfect place for the tapestry scene to hang after his mother passed away.

The 950th anniversary of William the Conqueror’s victorious return to Pevensey was celebrated last month with a tea reception at Priory Court Hotel, attended by deputy lieutenant for East Sussex, Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE.

Artist Andy Gammon with Baroness Stedman-Scott and the new painting of the Pevensey victory gathering

“It was the first time we have had a lieutenant or deputy lieutenant here,” Mr Harrison said. “It’s been a special year for us.”

For more information visit www.pevenseyvisit.com