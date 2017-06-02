Residents thanked after East Dean mains burst leaves homes without water

Water supplies have returned to Friston and East Dean two days after a broken valve cut off a major water main.

South East Water say the complex repair was needed after a 21 inch diameter valve fractured on Wednesday afternoon (May 31). It was on a main which carries tap water to the area around Friston Water Treatment Works and had to be custom-made by a specialist manufacturer.

Incident Manager Jim MacIntyre said: “We know it has been frustrating for our customers who have been without tap water for a considerable time.

“This has been a very difficult repair because of the age and location of the damaged pipe and we also had a few problems getting water back into the system once the pipe had been fixed.

“We are confident all our customers now have their supplies restored to normal and the bottled water collection stations we set up will be cleared shortly.

“I would like thank all of our customers affected by loss of water or low pressure for their patience and co-operation during this emergency and we are sorry for any disruption caused.”

Photo by Dan Jessup