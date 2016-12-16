Ringmer Community College appoints new headteacher

Ringmer Community College has officially announced the appointment of a new headteacher this morning (Friday).

The school says Matt Hillier, who is currently deputy headteacher at Worthing High School, will take over the role in the new year.

Ringmer Community College, which recently joined the academy chain Kings Group Academies, say Mr Hillier's appointment followed a rigorous two-day interview process.

They say the interview included input from parents, students, local primary school Headteachers, the principal of nearby Plumpton College, Ringmer governors and King’s Group Academies representatives.

Mr Hillier said: “I’m very keen to meet the students, parents and community over the forthcoming weeks. I am wholeheartedly looking forward to driving up educational standards and making sure all students gain the best possible outcomes at Ringmer.".

Ringmer Community College says, that in his current role, Mr Hillier has been recognised by Ofsted as being part of an “Outstanding” leadership and management team.

He is married with three children, aged 13-, nine- and seven-years-old. Amongst his interests are music, golf and cricket and he plays an active role in coaching at Haywards Heath cricket club with the Under 11’s.

Richard Schofield, CEO of Kings Group Academies, expressed his delight with the appointment, along with that of new Chair of Governors, Denise Kong. Denise is an experienced Chair having been Chair of Governors at Laughton School for the past five years.

Mr Schofield said: "Ringmer can now look forward to an exciting future and I have no doubt that Matthew and Denise will be looking forward to meeting parents, students and the Ringmer community at the earliest possible opportunity”.

