Ringmer Community College praises pupils for GCSE results

Ringmer Community College has praised staff and students after achieving a strong set of exam results.

Just under 50 per cent of students at the school achieved five or more A* to C grades including maths and English.

Ringmer students celebrate their success

The school says results were particularly strong in physics, biology, graphics, product design, Spanish and health and social care.

Acting principal Rob Gibson congratulated students and staff on their success. He said: “I’m very pleased that students have performed well across the curriculum. This gives us a strong platform to build upon as we work towards making Ringmer an outstanding school.”

Outstanding achievers include Bea Cameron who secured two A*s, five As and three Bs; Rebecca Cottingham who secured two A*s, six As and two Bs and Rosie Dadswell who gained three A*s, five As and two Bs.

Meanwhile Conor Fitzgerald gained an A*, six As and three Bs; Jessica Mills secured two A*s, five As and three Bs; Daniel Nightingale achieved four A*s, four As, one B and one C.

Other high achievers include Jacob Oyarzabel who gained two A*s, five A, two Bs and two Cs; Flint Pascoe-Easterby who secured three A*s, three As, three Bs and one C and Harry Tawney who gained an A*, six As, two Bs and one C.

Ringmer Sixth Form students also achieved a strong set of results in this year’s A-level exams, with nearly a third of entries graded at A*-B.

Individual successes include Chris James with a maths A*, Josiah Goldsmith with an A grade in product design and Ben Welsh who gained an A in engineering. Ben is now going on to join the Royal Navy as a marine engineer.

