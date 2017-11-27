Road closed after car collides with telegraph pole

The A26 was closed for more than three hours after a car collided with a telegraph pole on Saturday (November 25).

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Uckfield Road near Chillies Lane at around 3.48pm.

Sussex Police said injuries are unknown and the road remained closed until 7pm. British Telecom were informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has any information can report it to police online or call 101 quoting reference 812 of 25/11.

Photo by Nick Fontana.