Road partially blocked after Hailsham collision

One lane has been blocked after a collision on the A22 in Hailsham this evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the scene northbound between the Diplock roundabout and Boship roundabout at around 6pm.

According to Sussex Police, one vehicle was involved in the incident, having appeared to have lost control in the heavy rain.

There were no injuries and the vehicle is in the process of being recovered from the road, police said.