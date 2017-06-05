Robber steals cigarettes from Pevensey service station

Police are seeking a robber who stolen cigarettes from a service station at Pevensey.

The man walked into the BP Service Station, Wallsend Road, on the A259 at Pevensey, at 4.20am on Sunday (June 4), Sussex Police said..

He jumped up on the counter and demanded that the assistant fill a bag up with packets of cigarettes. Officers said the bag was white with writing on it – It’s What’s Inside That Counts – with a reddish bag inside it.

However, as this was happening another staff member approached. Sussex Police said this distracted the suspect and he ran off up Wartling Road, towards Wartling and Windmill Hill, with 50 packets of cigarettes.

No escape vehicle was seen. Nobody was hurt in the incident, said officers.

Detective Constable Andrew Smith said, “The suspect is white, pale, in his late 30s, skinny with bony facial features, 5’8” to 5’9” and clean shaven.

“He was wearing light blue denim jeans, blue/grey Reebok 0042 trainers with white graphics, a dark grey jacket with a white logo of some kind on the left breast pocket, a dark grey beanie hat and dark gloves.

“If you were in the area early on Sunday morning and saw anything of this incident, or if you think you know who the man is, please contact us via https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 278 of 04/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”