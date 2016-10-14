Rocket FM returns in run up to Lewes Bonfire Night

Rocket FM the airwaves next week to mark the run up to the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

Now in its 16th year, the popular community radio station will begin broadcasting its unique mix of music and community news on its website from Monday, October 17 before taking to the local airwaves on 87.8FM from Friday, October 21.

Organisers say it will feature local musicians, presenters and guests, playing the music they are passionate about, as well as broadcasting all the essential Bonfire news.

Rocket FM chairman Roger Stamp said: “Rocket is back with a bang this year. We’ll be airing more community views and news and playing more diverse music than ever before. There will be interviews and ideas from Lewes characters, groups, organisations and societies as well as lots of live music.”

“Last year we broadcast more than 300 hours of live programming from 50 presenters and interviewed 200 guests, a record number of participants.

“We’ve had amazing support to get back on air again this year - so many businesses and organisations have helped.”

The station also features programming – which is hosted by a number of local figures including Dino Bishop and Ruth O’Keefe – which discuesses both local and national issues such as fracking, TTIP among others.

On November 5, Rocket FM broadcasts a live commentary of the Lewes bonfire celebrations from a pop-up studio overlooking the War Memorial, with volunteers reporting live from the societies’ fire sites.

Organisers say the coverage aims to let ex-pat Lewesians, and those in Lewes with mobility issues, to feel part of the event. Last year the station reached an audience of more than 1,000 online listeners at any given time, reaching 43 different countries around the globe.

The station will broadcast live from Lewes, from 7am until 11pm each day. A leaflet with full programme listings is being distributed to all homes in the town and is also available from Lewes Tourist Information Centre.

Rocket FM can be heard live online from Monday at www.rocketfm.org.uk and on 87.8FM from Friday. It will continue until late on Novembe 6.

To make a request or to take part in a programme, email onair@rocketfm.org.uk or call 01273 474769.

