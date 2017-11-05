Search

Rocket speed clean up of Lewes Bonfire night

The council team that cleaned up Lewes early this morning
In the early hours of this morning, a team of council workers were blazing a trail across Lewes to remove the tonnes of rubbish left by thousands of revellers at the 2017 bonfire celebrations.

Lewes District Council's waste and recycling team achieved the impossible by clearing all the streets by the time the sun rose on the historic Sussex county town.

Before the clean up

Councillor Paul Franklin, cabinet portfolio holder for waste and recycling, said: “I am astonished at how our staff managed to remove tonnes of rubbish within a few hours.

“Anyone passing through Lewes on Sunday morning for a pint of milk and a newspaper would wonder if the event actually took place!”

After the clean up by the council in the early hours

