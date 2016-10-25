RUNWAY DECISION: Campaign group to ‘continue to guard’ against Gatwick expansion

A Crawley campaign group will continue to guard against expansion at Gatwick Airport following the Government’s decision to expand Heathrow.

The Department for Transport announced today it was backing plans to bring a third runway to Heathrow instead of a second to Gatwick.

Derek Meakings, Campaign Coordinator, said: “One’s Enough and its hundreds of supporters are naturally relieved that the Government has rejected Gatwick’s cynical advertising and lobbying campaign to build a 2nd runway that could never provide the massive benefits required for the whole of the country.

“With its poor connectivity (M23 and Brighton Line) to London and the whole of the UK, Gatwick has always been and always will be in the wrong place to benefit the whole country.

“One’s Enough along with all other similar organisations will continue to be on guard against any attempt by Gatwick to reverse this decision.”

Brenda Smith (Lab), councillor for Langley Green in Crawley, added: “We will definitely need to be vigilant in a years time. I still believe there is capacity at regional airports to negate the need for SE development.”

