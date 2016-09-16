A Russian billionaire's £200m superyacht has been gathering attention after it was spotted sailing along the Sussex coastline this morning (September 16).

The 390ft vessel, which is said to be to world's 21st largest superyacht, was seen cruising past Peacehaven at around 10am before laying anchor off the coast of Rottingdean.

Owned by Russian industrialist Andrey Melnichenko, the submarine-inspired boat known as Motor Yacht A has three swimming pools, a built-in helipad and dozens of luxurious cabins, according to Forbes Russia.

The good news for any admirers - who also happen to have a spare £200m gathering dust - is that the boat is currently on the market, after Melnichenko upgraded to a custom-built 468ft megayacht earlier this year.

If you've seen the yacht let us know at sussex.express@jpress.co.uk

