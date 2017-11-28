Safety warning after drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs in Hailsham

The council says drivers have been ignoring ‘road closed’ signs as works take place in a Hailsham road.

Roadworks started yesterday (Monday) on Anglesey Avenue, which will be closed from Hempstead Lane to London Road until 5pm next Monday (December 4).

East Sussex County Council said in a tweet: “We’ve had reports of drivers ignoring ROAD CLOSED signs at Anglesey Avenue, Hailsham. We have closed the road for your safety, and the safety of our workers.”

A diversion has been put in place via Hempstead Lane and London Road in both directions as the carriageway resurfacing works take place.