Sainsbury’s recall dip over allergy fears

Sainsbury’s has recalled their one of their Taste the Difference dips due to a double allergy threat.

The Edamame Thai Spiced Dip has been pulled from shelves due to its being incorrectly packaged with Feta and Mint yogurt dip.

As this contains both milk and pistachio nuts, there is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to nuts.

The 170g packs in question have Use-by date of 5 July 2017.

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

Anyone having bought the product who has an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to nuts should not eat it.

Instead, customer can return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.