Santa Claus is coming to the elderly in town at Xmas

A local company who care for the elderly at home say they are thrilled with the success of their recent Christmas gift giving scheme, ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’.

Caregivers and office staff at Home Instead Senior Care for Lewes and Uckfield, readily donated to the gift-giving scheme and were delighted when retailers Lush in Brighton, and From Victoria in Lewes also offered to help.

Staff at both companies said they loved the idea of providing gifts for older people in the local community who might not receive a present this Christmas.

Alison Scutt owner of Home Instead Senior Care says there have been some fabulous gifts donated. “Gifts include, White Grace fragrance diffuser, several beautiful Bayliss and Harding boxed sets, Cadbury Roses and biscuit selection, Scottish Shortbread and a china tea cup and saucer set.”

Alison says Uckfield Volunteer Group have offered to help with distributing the gifts. “We approached Uckfieldd Volunteer Group founders John and Teresa Lane about the gift giving scheme and they told us all about the work they do.

“We realised that their organisation was just right,” she said.

“They have been holding a Christmas lunch for the elderly, many of whom will be alone, for the past 3 years, giving up their time on Christmas Day to support others.

”Our gifts will be handed out on the day by the volunteers and we can’t think of a better way to give back at Christmas and we are so pleased we are able to support the work they do.

Alison says Home Instead provide care to older people in their own homes. “Our clients are assured of regular company from their caregivers,” she said. “But with our ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ we have been able to reach out to older people in our community who, perhaps, don’t receive as many visitors as our clients and who would really appreciate knowing that people are thinking about them this Christmas.”

Alison says that unfortunately Uckfield Volunteer Group do have some concerns about the project. “Sadly they are worried about the venture due to lack of funding and support and would like to reach out to the local community to help them keep their wonderful work going,” she said.

Anyone who would like to support the Uckfield Volunteers visit: www.uckfieldvolunteer.org.uk.

For more information about the services provided by Home Instead Senior Care Lewes District & Uckfield or about joining the team, call 01273 437040/01825 605030 or visit the website at: www.homeinstead.co.uk/lewesdistrict&uckfield.