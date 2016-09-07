Seaford 10-year-old seriously injured in assault at fun park

A 10-year-old boy from Seaford suffered a fractured rib and bruising to his face, legs and back when he was attacked at an Eastbourne fun park.

The victim was visiting Fort Fun at about 5pm on Wednesday, August 24, when he was punched and kicked by three boys, according to police officers.

The child was taken to the DGH for treatment. The attacjers, aged 10-15, were asked to leave by staff, who were then verbally abused by the adults with them – said Sussex Police.

Police say the suspects were all white, tanned and slim. Two of them had shaven dark brown hair, the third had mousey shaven hair. All spoke with Irish accents and police believe they are brothers.

They left with two women, one believed to be their mother, in a silver people carrier-style car.

It is thought that the same boys were part of a group that had caused problems earlier in the day and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about those involved.

Officers would be particularly interested to see any photographs taken on the day that may have included the suspects. Please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 568 of 25/08.

