Seaford company’s fashion range is a work of art

A Seaford-based company has joined forces with The National Gallery in London in an innovative project that will see images from some of the world’s greatest paintings feature on its range of leggings.

Following an approach from The National Gallery, Wild Bangarang has introduced fashion lines for leggings that feature the masterpieces ‘Sunflowers’ and ‘A Wheatfield, with Cypresses’ by Vincent van Gogh and ‘A Still Life of Flowers in a Wan-Li Vase’ by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder.

The leggings will be on sale on-line and at The National Gallery, which houses a collection of more than 2,300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to 1900.

Wild Bangarang was set up by entrepreneurs Adam Jay and David Pearson in 2014 and specialises in printed clothing. To date, the company’s success had been built on designs based on popular computer games such as World of Warcraft and Power Rangers.

Adam said, “I am delighted that Wild Bangarang has been able work with an institution as prestigious as The National Gallery. This project has been a welcome challenge and we are excited about future ventures that will undoubtedly follow.”

To help its rapid growth, Wild Bangarang received crucial support from Locate East Sussex that helped it to move into ‘The Cave’ at Blatchington Industrial Estate, Seaford. Now employing five full-time members of staff, Wild Bangarang has ambitious plans to expand further.

“Seaford is the perfect place for creativity,” said Adam. “It is accessible and close to London and Gatwick. It’s good value for money and offers a great lifestyle for me, my staff and my family. Locate East Sussex found us our new office space and has been great supporting us. Being close enough to London to visit The National Gallery the same day we were approached about this project is just one of many benefits of being based here.”

Now travelling all over the world for fashion, comic and licensing events, Adam concluded, “Wild Bangarang has big plans that includes bringing manufacturing to Seaford and employing a bigger team including a photographer and a seamstress. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Locate East Sussex to help us grow further.”

Chris Thomas, Business Manager of Locate East Sussex, said, “Many creative businesses are moving to East Sussex at present. It is clearly a place with a vast creative community and somewhere that offers companies of all kinds and sizes the space to think and to grow.”

