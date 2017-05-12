Seaford council prepares for annual town forum

Seaford Town Council is to hold its annual town forum later this month.

Organisers say the event is not a formal council meeting but is instead a chance for the public to learn more about what it has been doing over the past year and ask any questions of the members and officers about its activities or services in an open question and answer session.

Presentations will also be made by 2016’s recipients of financial grants from the council, giving an update on how this money has been used for the benefit of the town.

Seaford Bonfire Society, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Seaford Lifeguards, SeeAbility, Waves Seaford, Citizen’s Advice Bureau and CTLA (Community Transport for Lewes Area) are all to be presenting and are sure to give an interesting insight in to the commitment these organisations and charities have to the town, its residents and visitors.

There will also be information on display from the recipients of small financial grants to view before the meeting.

The town’s 2016/17 mayor Lindsay Freeman will be announcing the winners of the Mayor’s Awards and the prestigious Don Mabey Award as part of the meeting. The Mayor’s Awards are given to members of the community or organisations that have worked hard for the benefit of the town or have overcome great barriers.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at The View at in Southdown Road. The event will open at 6pm with the meeting commencing at 7pm..

An agenda for the meeting will be available to view at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk from May 17.

The View will be open for business before the meeting and as soon as it finishes.