Seaford Head School is celebrating after students achieved a record-breaking set of GCSE results.

The school, which was identified as one of the UK’s top 100 state school for its performance in 2015, saw its results improve again this year.

Seaford Head School students open their results



Teachers at Seaford Head say 77 per cent of students secured five GCSE with A*to C grades, with 75 per cent achieving these top grades in English and maths.



All students who took triple sciences secured A* to C grades in chemistry, physics and biology; with more than 90 per cent of students securing grades of A* to B.



Outstanding results include Kieran Edmonds, Tawny Barden, Llewellyn Deeprose-Morrison and Calvin Liu who achieved a staggering 44 A* and A grades between them.

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Seaford Head celebrates record-breaking GCSE results Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...