Seaford man arrested after serious crash in Newhaven

A 30-year-old man from Seaford has been arrested after an elderly man suffered serious injuries in a collision in Newhaven this morning (Tuesday).

Police say an 85-year-old Newhaven man and a green Peugeot 307 car were in collision at a pedestrian crossing on the A259 North Way, near its junction with Brighton Road at around 7.15am.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is in a stable condition. The car driver was unhurt.

Sussex Police say a 30-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed until Thursday November 24, pending further enquiries.

The incident caused significant tailbacks and police wish to thank drivers for their patience and understanding while emergency services were busy at the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Barham.

