Seaford man arrested after woman found stabbed to death

Police have arrested a 51-year-old Seaford man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Emergency services were called to a house in Sandgate Road, Brighton, this morning (Thursday) where the woman, aged 46, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police at Sandgate Road, Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Enquiries began after a man in his 50s called police from outside the city’s John Street police station shortly after 6am. Information he provided led police to Sandgate Road.

The scene was sealed off and officers began house-to-house enquiries. People living nearby were also questioned as they set off for work, said police.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, leading the investigation, said: “A 51-year-old man from Seaford has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around Sandgate Road between 6pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

“It appears that both suspect and victim were known to each other and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Navan.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

According to police, the arrested man remained in police custody this afternoon.