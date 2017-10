A 51-year-old Seaford man has today (Saturday) been charged with murder.

David Browning, a payroll officer, of Willow Drive, has been accused of murdering Jillian Howell, 46, of Sandgate Road, Brighton, between October 25 and 26.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Browning, who remains in police custody, will appear before Brighton magistrates on Monday morning (October 30).