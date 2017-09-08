Seaford man raises thousands for charity with Icelandic ‘ultra-marathon’

A man from Seaford has raised just under £3,000 for charity by completing a two-day marathon across a volcanic trail in Iceland, despite suffering a serious injury.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Treacy was told by doctors not to continue the 74km trek after he suffered a knee injury on the second day of his challenge, which took place on August 28 and 29.

Michael has raised �2,723 for a Seaford-based charity for children with Down's Syndrome

“I was devastated,” said Mr Treacy, who has previously undergone surgery on his knee. “The doctors told me I should give up and go to hospital, but I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I strapped my leg up and carried on.”

Mr Treacy raised £2,723 for The Seaford Down’s Syndrome and Special Needs Support Group with the ultra-marathon along the Icelandic Laugavegupinn trail.

The architectural draftsman, who lives at Bowden Road in Seaford, said, “This challenge was the hardest thing I have ever done, not just physically but mentally as well.

“When you’re trekking up and down mountains the same height as Ben Nevis, with the wind howling and the rain going sideways, so much of you just wants to give up and get warm.

“But I was determined to finish and make everyone who sponsored me proud. It was down to my friends helping me that I managed to finish. It was quite humbling.”

Mr Treacy completed the ‘ultra-marathon’ in support of the Seaford Down’s Syndrome and Special Needs Support Group which provides activities such as swimming and music classes for children with the condition.

“Two of my younger cousins have Down’s Syndrome so it is a disability close to my heart. I wanted to raise money for The Seaford Down’s Syndrome and Special Needs Support Group as they so tirelessly provide hope and support for children with special needs. Without charities like this one, so many people would never receive the help they need.”

“I am so grateful to everyone who has stood by me, supported me and helped me through this insane challenge,” Mr Treacy said. “Particularly the regulars at my parents’ pub, The White Lion Hotel, and the Newbury Tully Estate Agents who generously sponsored me to achieve my goal.”

The ultra-marathon, organised through Action Challenge saw a group of 58 people completing the trek for various charities.

For his next fundraising challenge Mr Treacy said he would consider travelling to the Sahara or the Himalayas.

Mr Treacy thanked his partner Emily Polling for her hard work and support throughout the project. She said the other marathonners gave Mr Treacy a round of applause when he finished the trek.

“He’s an absolute warrior. Everybody is ridiculously proud of him,” she said.

To sponsor Michael visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=MichaelTreacy&faId=791405&isTeam=false.