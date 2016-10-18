Seaford nightclub has licence revoked

A Seaford nightclub has had its licence officially revoked following a council hearing last night (Monday).

The Trek nightclub, in Blatchington Road, closed its doors last month after Lewes District Council suspended the club's licence due to police concerns around 'serious violence and serious disorder.'

The licence for the club was then surrendered by its owner on October 6, before last night's full hearing could take place. Sussex Police say the hearing went ahead to allow councillors on the committee to hear evidence about the crime and serious disorder associated with the club for the last year.

Following the hearing, Chief Inspector Rob Leet said: "Enforcement action like this is always a last resort for us. However, where we are unable to obtain the co-operation of others and where the quality of life of residents is affected to such an extent, we have little other option.

"It is regrettable that we had to take this route in the first place and that residents and security staff have had to endure the torrid time they have."

During the meeting councillors heard details about a serious incident in September which left a member of door staff with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ as well as several other incidents which had taken place. In all police say there had been 25 ‘incidents of alcohol-fuelled crime and disorder, violence and customer drunkenness’ connected to the club since October 4 2015.

Councillors also heard from Lewes MP Maria Caulfield who submitted evidence on behalf of 29 families who had been negatively affected by the behaviour of customers at The Trek.

Residents reported being unable to sleep at weekend due to the noise of screaming, shouting and swearing from patrons of The Trek, fearing someone would be seriously hurt or killed from severe violence and having to deal with those leaving the club defecating, urinating and vomiting in the street.

Sussex Police's head of licensing Jean Irving said: "When I met with the residents in August, it became clear that they had pretty much given up, they were at the end of their tether, they didn’t know what do next. In the 13 years I have held my post, I have never experienced such denial by a premises owner, such disregard for residents, such a desire to make money at any cost. The trek has been run irresponsibly, causing harm to customers and causing public nuisance to many residents

"Since the nightclub closed three weeks ago residents have told us their lives have changed for the better. The decision of the licence being permanently revoked is the most impactful result we've had in relation to changing people’s lives for the better. I am delighted for the residents as they have been so negatively affected by this premises.

"One resident has thanked the licensing team and said to us: I just wanted to thank you all personally for how you listened to us closely and how since that meeting you have been all so dedicated in seeing this through, never missing a detail. I really cannot thank you enough for the work you have all put in, you have changed the lives of so many families, this area is so very different, peaceful and safe since you closed it down and the process has brought our community together."

