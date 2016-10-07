Seaford nightclub review will go ahead, say council

Lewes District Council have confirmed a full public hearing into the licence of a Seaford nightclub will go ahead after owners announced closure plans this week.

The review for The Trek nightclub in Blatchington Road comes after the nightspot had its licence temporarily suspended by Lewes District Council last month following submissions by Sussex Police, due concerns over "serious crime and serious disorder".

Police say they made the submission following an incident last month, which left a member of door staff with potentially life-changing injuries.

Police say the full details of its application, including its evidence, were provided to the owners who appointed a barrister to give evidence on their behalf at a hearing on September 22. After hearing from both sides, councillors determined that the club's licence would be temporarily suspended and a full hearing held on October 17.

On Tuesday (October 4), Sussex Police submitted final details of their concerns to Lewes District Council and the Lewes MP, Maria Caulfield submitted evidence on behalf of 29 families who say they had been negatively affected by the behavior of customers at The Trek. The licence for the club was surrendered by the owner on Thursday (October 6).

On Friday (October 7) Lewes District Council confirmed that it is still necessary for the planned public hearing, scheduled for 6pm on October 17 at the Lewes Council Offices, to take place.

