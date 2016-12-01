Seagulls star meets Seahaven entrepreneurs

Enterprising pupils who won a fundraising challenge set by Brighton and Hove Albion’s official charity have been rewarded with a visit from Seagulls star Kazenga Lua Lua.

Students at Seahaven Academy in Newhaven took part in a £10 challenge set by Albion in the Community (AITC) and raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.

They were split into groups, given £10 and asked to use their business skills to come up with a way of growing that initial funding.

A number of schools from across Sussex took part, but it was the pupils at Seahaven who recorded the best profit. As a reward for winning the £10 challenge, the students from Seahaven were treated to a visit from the Albion player.

Lua Lua congratulated the successful team and spent time signing autographs and meeting pupils during his recent visit – much to the delight of the winning students and their classmates.

Ollie Funnell, a teaching assistant at Seahaven who helped with the fundraising challenge, said: “The entire school was buzzing when Kazenga came in.

“Our students worked really hard over last summer to raise as much money for AITC as possible and when we heard we’d won we couldn’t believe it.

“All the school got to meet Kazenga. It was such a special event and the students were so excited to meet him. The visit meant so much to the students and it has inspired them to rise to the challenge again this season and raise even more money.”

Steph Punfield, AITC’s community fundraising executive, was full of praise for the students. She said:

“All the schools who took part in our challenge did very well but the team at Seahaven did particularly brilliantly.

“The money raised will help fund our disability football sessions and other work across Sussex so as a charity we are very grateful to everyone who took part – and to Kazenga for visiting the winning team.”

The charity currently works with more than 100 local schools, helping with numeracy and literacy as well as with after-school football and PE.

For information on how your school can sign up to AITC’s enterprise challenge, email: fundraising@albioninthecommunity.org.uk.

