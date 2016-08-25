Seahaven Academy achieves improved GCSE results

Seahaven Academy is celebrating after significantly improving on last year's GCSE results.

More than 46 per cent of Students at the school achieved at least five A* to C grades including English and maths, the school has reported today (Thursday).

The results show an 19 per cent increase on last year’s grades, which saw 37 per cent of students achieving the same benchmark.

Principal Sarah Pringle said:“We are all very pleased to be celebrating a significant improvement in our results today. What is particularly gratifying is that these results demonstrate that students are making more than expected progress from their individual starting points.

“Our students can take pride in their achievements, knowing that their hard work and perseverance throughout the year has been worthwhile. Thanks also to our dedicated staff, who I know have provided invaluable support to students over the course of their studies and encouraged each of them to realise their full potential.”

High achievers include Rhiannon Read who gained two A*s and eight A grades, Tyler Rutherford with four A*s, three As, and three B grades; Harriet Woolgar with six A*s, and three A grades; Francesco Redica with three A*s, four As, two Bs and two C grades and Remi Hickman who achieved one A*, two As, and six B grades.

