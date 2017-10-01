Search is on for Wealden’s ‘platinum’ couples

To honour Her Majesty the Queen and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and celebrate their Platinum Wedding Anniversary on November 20, Wealden District Council has issued an appeal for local couples who are also celebrating

70 years of marriage this year to get in touch.

Councillor Chris Hardy, chairman of Wealden District Council, said: “Seventy years of marriage is a wonderful achievement of love and commitment.

“It is certainly worthy of recognition. Whilst we can’t manage something as grand as a royal ocasion, I would like the opportunity to visit and congratulate our platinum couples on behalf of Wealden.”

If you, or someone you know, is celebrating their 70th wedding anytime during 2017 and would like to to be part of the council’s celebration, contact Amy Evans by emailing committee.services@wealden.gov.uk or phoning 01892 602720.