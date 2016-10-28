See what's inside the Sussex Express

The story of a heroic rugby team who saved motorists from a burning car, an exclusive interview with Heathfield Park's Dominic Wainford and the latest on the #SiegeofLewes can all be found in today's Sussex Express.

Other stories include coverage of the Lewes Light Festival and the heart-warming tale of Newhaven Lifeboat rescue of a family dog stranded at sea.

We also have some great photos of the Nevill Juvenile recent display as well as coverage of the bonfire celebrations in Seaford and Hailsham.

Our sports team has full coverage of the latest matches for your local team as well as the results of the Speedway National League Grand Final.

Remember to check out the listings and entertainment in Wow 24/7 as well as our team's top 10 picks of this week events.

For all this, plus more from our columnists and Parish Pump teams across the county, pick up a copy of the paper today.

