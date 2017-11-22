‘Serious accident’ causes delays on the A26

There has been a ‘serious accident’ on the A26 between Uckfield and Crowborough this morning (Wednesday).

The road was closed in both directions after the collision, which police say involved two vehicles near the Chillies Lane junction at around 6.48am.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to a collision between a car driven by a 19-year-old man and a van driven by a 32-year-old local man, on the A26 Uckfield Road at Crowborough, just outside the army training site and Crowborough golf club.

A police spokesperson said both drivers suffered injuries, but no further information on their conditions is currently available.

Seaford and District buses said on its Twitter account, “Due to a serious accident on the A26 by the Crow and Gate pub the road is closed and both our 228 buses are trapped in the jam with no eta for opening at present.”